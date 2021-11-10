Russian ambassador to UK says migrant crisis problem on Belarus border ‘is blown up’

LONDON, November 10./TASS/. The problem of the migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with the European Union ‘is blown up’, and its settlement should be based on principles of humanitarian law, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin told Sky News news channel on Wednesday.

"It is about 2,000 of immigrants perhaps 4,000, because estimations of BBC and other sources are different, are now gathered at the border between Poland and Belarus. Simply saying that the UK is accepting in a good day when the Strait of Calais is calm about a 1,000 of immigrants. And altogether, is about 20,000 of immigrants that has been received peacefully in the United Kingdom this year only. So what is all about?" the ambassador said.

"The problem is blown up of course and it is very controversial," he went on to say. "When the European Union was dealing with Turkey, of course it preferred to pay to Turkey to leave these immigrants inside the country. And remember the history about the Hungary and immigrants which were coming through Romania," he added.

"Everybody was blaming Hungary for not receiving the immigrants," Kelin said. "It should be principles of humanitarian law that should be applicable here, then of course matter of goodwill," the Russian diplomat stressed.

The migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland deteriorated dramatically on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side and are not leaving the border zone. The European Union accused Minsk of intentionally escalating the crisis and called for sanctions. Poland says up to 15,000 migrants may be staying in Belarus, while 2,000 to 4,000 of them are now staying at the border with Poland.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko blamed the situation on Western countries themselves, since it was their actions that had prompted people to flee the war in their homelands. The Western countries’ charges that the migration crisis on the border between Belarus and the European Union is a "hybrid operation" by President Alexander Lukashenko are lies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.