EU misrepresenting situation on Belarus-Poland border, says Russia’s deputy UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, November 10./TASS/. The European Union is advancing its ‘perverted version’ of the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"The EU is stubbornly promoting its perverted vision of the situation. At the same time NGOs and media are not allowed to visit the Polish border "to help migrants and to report forceful deportations and harassment of unarmed people by Poland," Polyanskiy stressed. "Where are ‘EU values’?" the diplomat asked.

The migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland deteriorated dramatically on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side and are not leaving the border zone. Some of them have tried to cross into Poland by cutting razor wire fences. The European Union is accusing Minsk of intentionally escalating the crisis and has called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko blamed the situation on Western countries themselves, since it was their actions that had prompted people to flee the war in their homelands.

The Western countries’ charges that the migration crisis on the border between Belarus and the European Union is a "hybrid operation" by President Alexander Lukashenko are lies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.