Many African countries seek to take part in 2022 summit with Moscow — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Many African countries have expressed willingness to take part in a summit with Russia in the fall of 2022, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov, who heads the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, told reporters at the TASS-hosted presentation of a report dubbed "Africa: Development Prospects and Recommendations for Russia's Policies."

"We are beginning preparations for the summit, there's a year to go," he said. "Many [African] countries have confirmed their readiness to participate," Ozerov added.

He pointed out that the summit would involve discussions of specific initiatives aimed at boosting cooperation between Russia and African nations. "It's not just a meeting of old friends like it was the first time but a discussion focused on issues covered in the report and specific initiatives aimed at boosting our political, economic and humanitarian cooperation," Ozerov specified.

According to him, the coronavirus pandemic reduced the time to prepare the summit dates. However, the dates of the event haven't been announced yet.