Russian security chief participates in multilateral meeting on Afghanistan in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, November 10. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev is participating in a multilateral meeting on the situation in Afghanistan that started in New Delhi on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reports.

The event is chaired by National Security Advisor for the Indian Prime Minister Ajit Doval. The meeting is also attended by the security officials of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

As India’s Ministry of External Affairs reported earlier, the participants will discuss the measures of resolving the issues in this region and providing aid to Afghanistan’s residents on ensuring peace, stability and security. A collective meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a number of bilateral talks are also planned.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government which hasn’t yet been officially recognized by any country.