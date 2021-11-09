Kremlin affirms Putin keeping close watch on Far East logistics and delivery issues

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The problem with the delivery of goods to Russia’s Far East is tied to the pandemic’s problematic impact on the global economy, yet this matter is under the control of President Vladimir Putin and the country's government, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured reporters.

"Yes, we know that there is a certain logistical glitch caused by the global logistics crisis that has been unfolding in recent weeks. This is one of the post-COVID manifestations of the world economy," Peskov noted.

He added that "measures are being taken by the government, and, of course, this issue is under the control of the President."

The press secretary confirmed that "ports in the Far East are overloaded, and their infrastructure is barely capable of coping with the burgeoning traffic, primarily of imported goods."

Peskov assured that as soon as the government takes appropriate decisions the Kremlin will inform the media.

Earlier media reports emerged that ports of the Primorsky Region were paralyzed by a surge in cargo traffic as transit from China mounted. As a result, thousands of containers with cargo bound for Sakhalin, Chukotka, Kamchatka and the Magadan regions were stuck.