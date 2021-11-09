Kremlin has no details about whether Biden has kept his promise to Putin about hackers

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has refused to comment on US President Joe Biden’s statement that he has implemented his promise to Russian President Vladimir Putin about cybercriminals, saying the Kremlin has no detailed information about that.

"We have no detailed information, so we can give no comments," the Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Tuesday when asked to comment on Biden’s corresponding statement posted on the White House website a day before.

The statement was made public after US Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the United States had brought charges against Russian national Yevgeny Polyanin on suspicion of involvement in hacker attacks.