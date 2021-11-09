Russia, Vatican hope Taliban to prevent threats from spreading to other countries — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Moscow and the Vatican hope that the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) will achieve their originally proclaimed goals to the full extent and prevent conflict trends from spilling over to neighboring countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Tuesday following talks with the Secretary of the Holy See for Relations with States, Paul Richard Gallagher.

"We share common approaches to the Afghan settlement. We hope that all of the Taliban's proclaimed goals will be translated into life, including stabilization inside the country, the struggle against drug trafficking and prevention of conflict trends from spilling over to neighboring countries, and, of course, creation of an inclusive government that would incorporate all of the country's main ethnic and political forces," Lavrov said.

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation for establishing control of Afghanistan after the United States last spring declared its troop pullout. On August 15, the radicals entered the capital Kabul without encountering any resistance. President Ashraf Ghani quit and left the country. On September 6, the Taliban said it had gained control of the whole of the country's territory and on September 7, they unveiled the composition of an interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.

One of the international community's conditions for possible recognition of the Taliban's Cabinet of Ministers is creation of an inclusive government incorporating all of Afghanistan's ethnic groups.