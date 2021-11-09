Russia keeping close eye on Belarusian-Polish border strife, says Kremlin spokesman

"The situation is undoubtedly tense and alarming. It requires all the involved parties to act in a very responsible way," he pointed out. "We are keeping a close eye on it," Peskov added.

"Clearly, in such a situation the lives and well-being of the people who have gathered on the border in large numbers are a priority. They demand to be allowed to cross the border, they are trying to cross the border, they want asylum. In Poland, for instance," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

On Monday, several hundred migrants arrived on the Belarusian-Polish border, some of them trying to enter Poland by breaking through a barbed-wire fence. Police, border guards and military servicemen deployed on the Polish side of the border have so far been able to prevent all attempts to illegally cross the border.

Since the beginning of 2021, over 30,000 migrants have tried to cross the Belarusian-Polish border. Poland declared a state of emergency in regions bordering Belarus. Warsaw has been beefing up the number of troops engaged in border protection, taking the headcount to 12,000. At the same time, the Polish authorities initiated the establishment of a barbed-wire fence on the border, which later is going to be transformed into a five-meter high wall,equipped with sensors and other security equipment.