Russian presidential envoy for climate describes meeting with US counterpart as productive

LONDON, November 6. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Ruslan Edelgeriyev has held a meeting with his US counterpart John Kerry on the sidelines of the Glasgow-hosted COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Edelgeriyev told TASS that the meeting had taken place in a productive atmosphere on Friday and another conversation was expected to be held next week.

"Indeed, a meeting took place yesterday, another one is scheduled for the next week. We discussed the methane issue, bilateral climate cooperation and our expectations from the conference," the Russian envoy pointed out. "The meeting's atmosphere was productive," he added.

Edelgeriyev specified that the parties "outlined further steps to boost Russian-US climate cooperation" based on a joint statement on responding to climate challenges that Kerry and he had agreed on July 15, 2021. "However, more consultations are required with the interested government agencies both in Russia and the US," he noted.

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, which is taking place in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12, involves delegations from nearly 200 countries.