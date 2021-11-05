Russian, Hungarian foreign ministers discuss Western Balkans in phone call

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has focused on the Western Balkans and bilateral relations in a phone call with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"On November 5, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto held a phone conversation, in which they exchanged views on the further development of bilateral relations, as well as on the situation in the Western Balkans," the statement says.

The tense situation in Kosovo and Metohija has escalated twice this autumn after Pristina’s aggressive actions involving special police forces. In this round of violence, tens of Serbs were injured and one severely wounded by gunfire.

Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally declared independence in February 2008. In recent years, they have not stopped attempts to become members of international institutions, including UNESCO and Interpol. Over 60 countries oppose Kosovo’s recognition. Among them are Russia, India, China and five EU member states.