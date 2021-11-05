Russian embassy in Berlin views media speculation about diplomat’s death as inappropriate

BERLIN, November 5. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy to Germany offers no detailed comments on the death of a 35-year-old Russian diplomat in Berlin in October and considers speculations in the media to be inappropriate, the embassy told journalists on Friday.

"A tragic incident with a Russian diplomat occurred on October 19, 2021," the embassy said. "All the formal procedures connected with the transportation of the diplomat’s body to homeland were promptly settled with the German law enforcement and medical authorities in accordance with current practice."

"We regard the speculations appearing in certain Western media outlets in the context of this tragic incident as absolutely inappropriate," the diplomatic mission noted.

On Friday, Der Spiegel reported that the German police officers guarding the Russian embassy in Berlin found the lifeless body of a Russian diplomat on the sidewalk in front of an embassy building on October 19. The article claims that apparently the man had fallen from upper floors of the embassy compound. It alleged that the German security authorities considered him to be an undercover intelligence officer.