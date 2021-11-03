Russia, US gradually restoring communication channels — envoy

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are gradually restoring communication channels, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in a live broadcast of the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Wednesday.

"As of today, we have established businesslike relations between the security councils and, naturally, we have never ceased contacts through the diplomatic agencies. Literally two weeks ago, a large delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk was here [in Washington] and held various meetings with representatives of various US structures. Chief of the [Russian] General Staff Army General [Valery] Gerasimov met with his counterpart in Helsinki," the Russian envoy said.

"All this shows that communication channels between the two states are being gradually restored," he said.

Importantly, these contacts have yielded concrete results in improving relationships between the two countries, the Russian ambassador stressed.

"The point is that there are a lot of problems. The first of them is coronavirus that has made changes to the normal life of Russians, Americans and citizens all across the world. Secondly, this is climate change that is now being discussed in Glasgow. Naturally, we need and we are interested in establishing pragmatic, businesslike and predictable relationships with the United States," Antonov stressed.