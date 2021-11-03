Russia strongly condemns Kabul hospital terrorist attack, offers condolences — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns a terrorist attack near a hospital in Kabul and offers condolences to the families of those killed or injured, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing on Wednesday.

"We vehemently condemn the terrorist attack carried out by ISIL (the former name of the Islamic State terrorist group banned in Russia) yesterday, November 2, near a military hospital in Kabul, which reportedly left about 20 people dead and more than 40 injured," the diplomat said.

"We offer our condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," she added.

Zakharova pointed out that Russia takes note of the efforts made by the interim Afghan government "to ensure security and to build a normal peaceful life."

AFP reported that at least 19 people were killed and 50 more wounded in an attack on the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan hospital in Kabul on November 2. The Iranian news channel Press TV reported 25 fatalities. According to the Afghan media, the attacks were conducted by Islamic State Khorasan Province, an affiliate of the Islamic State extremist group (outlawed in Russia).