Russia's participation in G20 summit was active enough — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia took an active part in the G20 summit in Rome last weekend, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media following remarks by US leader Joe Biden.

The US president earlier said that he was disappointed over the outcome of the G20 summit in Rome due to the stance taken by Russia, China and Saudi Arabia regarding their obligations to the struggle against climate change.

"I am not in a position to say anything that concerns China or Saudi Arabia, of course, but Russia took a very active part in the G20 summit," Peskov said.

He pointed out that at the summit Russian President Vladimir Putin made two very meaningful statements, although by video link. Also, Peskov recalled that Russia had identified its targets in terms of achieving carbon neutrality. Moreover, it did so not at the summit, but several weeks ahead.

The G20 summit was held in Rome on October 30-31. The Russian president participated in it in a video conference mode.