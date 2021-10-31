Russian, Italian top diplomats discuss Afghanistan, Libyan settlement

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan and political settlement in Libya were the focus of a meeting between Russian and Italian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Luigi Di Maio, on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Rome, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Special attention was focused on the situation in Afghanistan. The sides stressed the necessity of further efforts to ensure the inclusivity of political settlement in Libya, including ahead of the elections in that country," the ministry said.

The ministers also discussed current issues of bilateral relations. "Both sides noted the high level of bilateral cooperation and reiterated their commitment to further work to find ways to strengthen political dialogue, expand trade-and-economic, research and humanitarian ties. They also discussed a schedule of further political contacts," it said.

The sides hailed Italy’s role as the Group of Twenty president. "The talks were held in a constructive atmosphere, which is traditional for Russian-Italian relations," the ministry added.