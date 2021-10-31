G20 summit highlights inefficiency of unilateral approaches, says Russia’s top diplomat

ROME, October 31. /TASS/. The attempts to push through unilateral approaches in international affairs find no demand as highlighted by the G20 summit in Rome, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Sunday.

"The main conclusion that can be drawn from the work of this summit, the work of not only leaders but also experts who agreed a substantive multi-page declaration is that the attempts to promote unilateral approaches have proven to find no demand. An overwhelming majority of the participants spoke for the G20 to give an example in the search for joint solutions that will ensure a balance of interests," Russia’s top diplomat said.

This concerns such spheres as the fight against climate change and efforts to combat the pandemic, Lavrov specified.

"With regard for energy security, it was expressly stated that the G20 Group will stand for such decisions in the energy policy in the future that will be based on a clear-cut and sustainable balance of interests between the suppliers and consumers of energy resources," he added.

The Russian foreign minister characterized the summit’s results as "very positive." "The basic trends, which, as I believe, we must support in every possible way, underline the desire for joint work. We always favor this approach," Lavrov said.

The summit of the G20 Group of major economies kicked off in Rome on Saturday and came to an end on Sunday. Several leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping, spoke at the forum via a videoconference.