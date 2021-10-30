Lavrov, Wang Yi underline urgency of convening UNSC permanent members’ summit — ministry

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. At their meeting on the margins of the G20 summit in Rome, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi emphasized the pressing need to convene a summit of permanent members of the United Nations Security Council at the soonest possible time, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"In a traditionally friendly atmosphere, the Russian and Chinese foreign ministers had a detailed and trustful exchange of views on key issues of the G20 activities, focusing on the prospects for the Group’s development and on cooperation between the two countries in this format. They emphasized the imperative of convening a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council at the soonest possible time, in order to seek an effective response to current global challenges and threats," the ministry said.

"Additionally, they touched upon pressing regional and international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and developments in the Asia-Pacific Region in light of the recent creation of new narrow-bloc organizations that are eroding the ASEAN-centered architecture of regional security and stability," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the two ministers’ meeting.

"They noted the tangible practical results of the Extended Troika meetings (Russia, China, Pakistan and the US did not take part in the latest meeting - TASS) and the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan in the context of further promotion of the intra-Afghan national reconciliation, along with coordination of international efforts to facilitate the post-conflict reconstruction in that country," the statement says.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov and Wang Yi spoke about "similar positions on the attempts of imposing unified democratic standards tailored by the West and of dividing the states into ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ democracies, as well as on lame interference in the internal affairs of independent states."

The two top diplomats praised the current state of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership and discussed cooperation in practical areas affected by the pandemic.

"They stated that their positions on all those issues were close. They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining the practice of regular contacts in order to keep enhancing the two countries’ cooperation in foreign affairs," the diplomatic office said.