Russian, Argentine foreign ministers discuss pandemic, bilateral relations

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero held talks on the margins of the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday, focusing on vaccination of Argentines with Russia’s Sputnik V jab.

"They touched upon pressing bilateral issues, including the inoculation with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Argentina, as well as regional and international issues," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Argentine minister told Lavrov that he had received the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote earlier in her Telegram channel.