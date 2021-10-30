Russian foreign minister arrives in Rome for G20 summit

ROME, October 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Italian capital of Rome for a summit of the Group of 20 (G20), a TASS correspondent reported.

According to sources in the Russian delegation, Lavrov is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Turkish top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu. He will also meet with World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley and World Health Organization Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the summit via video conference.