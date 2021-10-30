Some countries unable to get access to vaccines due to unfair competition, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Some countries are still unable to get access to vaccines and other resources because of unfair competition, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video conference address to a G20 summit on Saturday.

"I would like to point out that despite the decisions made by the G20, not all countries in need have been able to get access to vaccines and other vital resources. I believe that it is happening because of unfair competition, protectionism and the fact that a number of nations, including G20 members, are unwilling to mutually recognize vaccines and vaccination certificates," Putin noted.

"There is an urgent need for the World Health Organization to accelerate the prequalification of new vaccines and medications, that is, the assessment of their quality, safety and effectiveness," the Russian leader said. According to him, the sooner it is done, the easier it will be to restore global business activities, particularly in the tourism industry, which has been hit the hardest by the pandemic. Putin noted that Russia suggested ordering the health ministries of the G20 nations to consider the mutual recognition of national vaccination certificates as soon as possible.

Putin also called for developing mechanisms to promptly update vaccines amid coronaviurs mutations. "Experts say that the coronavirus will remain dangerous for a long time. I think that WHO officials will speak about it later. Given that the virus continues to mutate, we need to develop mechanisms to promptly and systematically update vaccines," he stressed.

Russia has always welcomed the G20's efforts to support the poorest countries, the president said, adding that it was impossible to ensure sustainable global economic development without resolving those issues.