Russia did not surrender sovereignty when ratifying Convention on Human Rights - official

ST. PETERSBURG, October 30. /TASS/. Russia did not surrender its sovereignty to anyone when ratifying the European Convention on Human Rights, unlike European Union countries, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Constitutional Court Sergei Mavrin told TASS.

"As for Russia, it did not in any way surrender its sovereignty to any supranational organization but fully maintained it," he pointed out. According to Mavrin, this is the reason why Russia's Constitutional Court has the right to decide if a decision made by foreign and international courts should be implemented if it contradicts national laws.

In this regard, Mavrin pointed to the situation in Poland whose Constitutional Court ruled that national laws superseded those of the European Union. According to Mavrin, Poland could have and might have surrendered some part of its sovereignty when joining the EU. "By the way, the situation is similar to the one within the Russian Federation, where federal laws supersede those adopted by the constituent regions," the Constitutional Court Deputy Chairman noted.