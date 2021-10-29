G20 leaders to discuss regulation for digital companies at summit in Rome — Russian Sherpa

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. At the coming summit the leaders of the G20 states will discuss changes in corporate tax regulation, in particular for digital companies, Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told reporters on Friday.

The G20 summit will be held in Rome on October 30-31.

"An important decision that is to be taken at the summit is the G20 leaders’ support for the decision to reform tax and corporate regulation. This implies a minimal tax rate for large corporations and further improvements in the regulation of activities of digital companies," she said.

According to the Russian Sherpa, these decisions can become one of the main results of the summit. Among other topics of the financial agenda of the G20 Lukash noted that the financial agenda still plays a key role at the meeting of the G20 leaders. In particular, the summit will include such topics as helping economies recover from the pandemic and further steps to improve the international financial system.