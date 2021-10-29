Russia, Finland can overcome damage to economic ties from pandemic this year — Putin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic to economic relations between Russia and Finland can be overcome this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the meeting with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto.

"Certainly, we will talk today across the whole complex of relations but I would like to note in the beginning that despite all the difficulties related to the pandemic, we will be able to overcome to a significant extent the damage inflicted by [the coronavirus] to our relations in the economic sphere in this year," Putin said.

"Trade turnover surged by 21% against the like period of last year," the Russian leader said. Exports and imports are balanced "and major projects continue also," he added.

"I am delighted to note that Russia continues to be in one of the first places among the most significant trade and economic partners of Finland, Putin said.