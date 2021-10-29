Putin to discuss world economic recovery, cyber transformation with G20 counterparts

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 30-31 will take part by video link in the G20 summit, being held under Italy's presidency, the Kremlin's press-service said on Friday.

"There will be an exchange of opinion on world economic recovery, cyber transformation, and measures to achieve sustainable development goals. Special attention will be paid to overcoming the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening health care, and promoting comprehensive immunization," the news release runs.

The G20 leaders will also touch upon climate change, environmental protection and transition to the low-carbon economy.

"The summit's key decisions are to be put on record in the final declaration," the Kremlin said.