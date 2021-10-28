Russian envoy says Moscow, EU have chance to build new firm foundation for relations

VERONA /Italy/, October 28. /TASS/. In current circumstances, in theory, there is a chance to build a new sustainable foundation for relations between Moscow and Brussels, and the demand for that is high, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said Thursday.

"At least in theory, we have a chance to build a new truly sustainable foundation for relations with the EU. The demand for this is obviously high," he said, speaking at the Eurasian Economic Forum.

According to Chizhov, in the past years, Moscow and Brussels "have been speculating at the top of their voices about strategic partnership;" there even was a kind of competition between EU countries, he said.

"On bilateral tracks, we augmented this partnership with various epithets, such as ‘advanced,’ ‘priority,’ ‘privileged.’ But this changed little in substance," the diplomat noted.

"The current bleak reality is that our relations with Brussels have been taken hostage by a conflict in a third country. Everybody knows the name of this country. The majority of efficient cooperation formats are idle. This is also true for the dialogue on energy," the diplomat said, noting that Russia has not closed a single door - instead, every freeze happened on the EU’s initiative.

The 14th Eurasian Economic Forum takes place in Verona on October 28-29. The forum involves Russian and Italian business leaders, business associations’ leaders, politicians, governors, experts and high-ranking foreign representatives.