Russia, ASEAN to develop cooperation on infection research — document

SINGAPORE, October 28. /TASS/. Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states intend to further their cooperation in the research of infectious diseases and the development of preventative measures, according to the Comprehensive Plan of Action for 2021-2025, published Thursday in the wake of the Russia-ASEAN summit.

According to the document, the sides plan to "promote cooperation in the research, development and production of new tools for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases, and encourage collaboration in the field of public health efforts, including technical assistance and capacity-building assistance to ASEAN Member States to combat infectious diseases."

Russia and ASEAN will "enhance technical exchanges and information-sharing relevant to public health" and "Continue to promote cooperation and coordinate efforts, including with relevant international organizations, to tackle global and regional health challenges posed by infectious diseases with pandemic potential."

ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

In 1996, Russia was granted ASEAN partner status. In 2004, Russia joined the 1976 Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, the basic document that regulates the relations between ASEAN and its dialogue partners.