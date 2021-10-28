Russia, ASEAN agree to boost energy security cooperation

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plan to boost cooperation in the field of energy security, according to the 2021-2025 Comprehensive Plan of Action to Implement the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Russian Federation Strategic Partnership, which was published on Thursday following the fourth Russia-ASEAN summit.

The document says that the parties will "strengthen cooperation to pursue energy security and sustainability through institutional capacity building and increasing private sector engagement and through joint research collaboration, development, production and use of renewable and alternative energy sources as well as promotion of all energy sources, including renewable and alternative energy sources, as well as promotion of sustainable energy, low carbon and energy efficient technologies."

Russia and ASEAN nations will also "explore further nuclear energy cooperation in the area of civilian nuclear energy, and its related applications, in accordance with the APAEC [ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation] 2016-2025.".