West isolates from Moscow and takes repressive measures — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Accusations that Moscow is building an iron curtain are misguided, and in fact it is the collective West that is doing so, isolating itself and taking repressive measures and encouraging disinformation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the International Forum of Russian-Language Broadcasters on Thursday.

"Many people say that Moscow has again been building an iron curtain. Why again and why us? It doesn’t make any sense. I would like to say exactly the opposite without going into historical details. It is the West which is isolating itself from the majority, and from the legal provisions taking repressive measures, turning a blind eye to them, and unfortunately, encouraging disinformation," she said.

Speaking of what measures Moscow takes, Zakharova stressed that incidences of violations of Russian journalists are being monitored systematically. "There are Russian journalists, and compatriot media, and Russian-language broadcasters abroad. Our diplomatic representatives are certainly involved in this process, the circumstances of each incident are inspected. This is what we base our reaction on," she added.

According to the diplomat, Moscow's reaction has different levels, it is aimed at encouraging international organizations and the professional community "to counteract oblivion." "If we don't record every incident, in six months our Western partners will prepare review reports and speak at conferences, they will tell us that it did not happen and we just imagined everything," Zakharova pointed out. "We will use our diplomatic channels up to the level of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country. Every time we look at what reaction and what moves are more appropriate and more productive."

"We have been working with relevant international institutions and, of course, we are in close cooperation with various branches of our government. We are working closely with colleagues of the executive and legislative authorities to make use of all kinds of tools, both international legal and domestic, in order to shield the Russian-language broadcasters from the arbitrariness which they are subjected to," the diplomat concluded.