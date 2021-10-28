Moscow, ASEAN countries share similar positions on key issues, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian Federation and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) share similar positions on key global issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing a Russia-ASEAN summit via video link.

"Russia and ASEAN countries, in many ways, share similar positions on key global and regional issues. What is crucial is that we all support equal and mutually beneficial cooperation in the extensive Asia Pacific region," the head of state pointed out.

According to Putin, "currently, there are real opportunities to step up cooperation between Russia and ASEAN, particularly in strengthening stability and security, safeguarding the post-pandemic economic recovery, boosting trade and expanding humanitarian ties."

The Russian president emphasized that "enhancing ties with the association and its member states has been one of Russia's foreign policy priorities." "This year marks the 30th anniversary of official relations between our country and ASEAN. According to a joint statement adopted at the 2018 Russia-ASEAN summit in Singapore, these relations are of a truly strategic nature," Putin stressed. "It is important that apart from governments, Russia-ASEAN cooperation also involves business, civic and academic circles," he noted.

ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Russia was granted the status of ASEAN partner as part of a regional dialogue in July 1996. In 2004, Moscow joined the 1976 Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, a basic document regulating ASEAN's relations with its dialogue partners.