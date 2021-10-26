Russia expects Sudan to return to constitutional fold soon, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The Sudanese citizens need to handle the situation in the country on their own, but Russia hopes that the state will soon return to the constitutional fold, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We are looking forward to the soonest return of the situation in the country to the constitutional fold. Of course, we call on parties to exercise restraint," the Kremlin spokesman noted. "The Sudanese must handle the situation in the country by themselves. We want this to happen as soon as possible, without any human losses," Peskov mentioned.

The presidential spokesman noted that Moscow was concerned about the development of events in the country. "Sudan is very significant for us regarding our relations in various fields. We are closely monitoring what is happening there," he said.

Following weeks-long protests, the Sudanese military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several high-ranking officials and politicians in the small hours on Monday. The country’s leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burkhan, dissolved supreme authorities and imposed a state of emergency. He also suspended a number of provisions of the constitutional declaration, which sets the frames of the interim period after toppling of President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled the country for 30 years, and determines relations between the military and civilian authorities.