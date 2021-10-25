Putin, Johnson agree that Moscow and London should establish cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have agreed that Moscow and London should establish cooperation in a number of areas, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"The Russian president and the British prime minister exchanged views on the situation in the bilateral relations. They expressed a common opinion that despite the existing problems Moscow and London should establish cooperation in a number of areas," it said.

According to the press service, the sides agreed to "maintain necessary contacts on the issues touched upon during the conversation."

Putin’s previous telephone conversation with Johnson took place on May 8, 2020. Back then, the sides also expressed readiness to establish dialogue and cooperate on issues on the agenda of Russian-British relations and on current international problems.

The Russian president and the British prime minister met in January 2020 on the sidelines of the international conference on Libya in Berlin. It was their first and only personal meeting.