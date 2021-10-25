Putin, Johnson discuss situation in Afghanistan, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Kremlin press service reported following a phone conversation between the two leaders.

"The sides also discussed certain topical issues of the international agenda. During the discussion on the situation in Afghanistan Vladimir Putin informed about the outcome of last week’s consultations held by ‘the extended troika’ in the Russian capital and the Moscow format meeting," the press service said.

The Moscow format platform emerged in 2017 on the basis of a six-party mechanism of consultations by special envoys from Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan. The third Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan was held in the Russian capital on October 20. As Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the Moscow consultations, the participants in the talks stressed the importance of forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan. They also called on the United Nations to convene an international donor conference on providing social and economic assistance to reconstruct post-war Afghanistan.

The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its intention in the spring of this year to withdraw its troops from the country.

On August 15, the Taliban swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The Taliban declared on September 6 that they had taken control of all of Afghan territory, and on September 7 they unveiled an interim government in Afghanistan that has not been recognized by any country so far.