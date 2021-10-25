Putin, Israeli PM discussed coronavirus situation, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the coronavirus situation among other things at their meeting last week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Certainly, coronavirus issues were discussed," he noted. According to Peskov, Putin and Bennett "agreed to order the relevant agencies to build direct dialogue through a working group and continue specific activities on the matter, which will be done." "The health ministries and other agencies will take the work further," he added.

Peskov said that he had no details to share about the Israeli prime minister's possible visit to St. Petersburg. "There are various options, the president told him about the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and St. Petersburg in general. A specific option and a date will be chosen through diplomatic channels later, which will be convenient for the Israeli prime minister. We hope that the visit will take place," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

On Friday in Sochi, Putin and Bennett held their first talks after the latter took office as Israel’s prime minister on June 13. Peskov described the talks, which lasted almost five and a half hours, as a "constructive and trusty-based" conversation. Bennett stayed in Russia until Saturday evening though initially, he was scheduled to return to Israel on Friday.