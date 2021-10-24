Putin describes his talks with Bennett as meaningful and productive

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin described his talks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on October 22 as meaningful and productive.

"We had a very meaningful and productive meeting," he said after the talks when seeing the Israeli prime minister off. The video was aired during the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Putin and Bennett had talks in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on October 22. It was their first personal meeting that lasted for 5.5 hours. Bennet described his meeting with Putin as superb and said the talks were meaningful and substantive. Initially, the Israeli prime minister planned to return home on the same day, October 22, but since the talks took much more time than scheduled, it was decided that the Israeli delegation would stay in Russia until Saturday evening, the office of the Israeli prime minister said. According to the Jewish tradition, it is prohibited to work, including to use transport, during Shabbat from Friday sunset till Saturday evening.