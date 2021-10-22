Russian embassy in Serbia refrains from comments on Kosovo’s decision to expel diplomats

BELGRADE, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Serbia has refrained from commenting on Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani-Sadri’s decision to declare two Russian diplomats personae non grata.

"So far, no comments," an embassy spokesman told TASS over the phone on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Osmani declared personae non grata two Russian diplomats from the chancery of the Russian embassy in Serbia. According to Osmani, the activities of these diplomats allegedly "adversely impacted national security and the constitutional order" in Kosovo.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija escalated dramatically twice during the autumn due to the aggressive actions of the Pristina authorities, who use riot police units. As a result of the latest outburst of tensions, several dozen Serbs were hurt, one receiving a serious gun wound.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on October 15 that the situation in Kosovo’s northern areas had deteriorated dramatically in the past month and was a cause for serious concern.