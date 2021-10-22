Putin hopes Israeli government will maintain continuity in relations with Russia

SOCHI, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the government of new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will preserve the consistency in relations with Russia.

"We have many issues that we can and should discuss. Despite the internal political battles which are inevitable for every country, I really hope that your government will still pursue a policy of continuity in terms of Russian-Israeli relations," Putin said opening a meeting with the Israeli prime minister.

Putin noted that Russia had "rather business-like, trusting relations" with Israel’s former government. The head of state added that Russia was happy to welcome Bennett.

As earlier reported, during the meeting, the Russian president and the Israeli prime minister plan to consider bilateral cooperation issues in various spheres as well as exchange opinions on the situation in the Middle East.

Bennett took the reins as Israel’s prime minister on June 13, replacing Benjamin Netanyahu. Putin and Netanyahu maintained persistent dialogue, conducting numerous meetings and phone conversations. The Russian president’s most recent visit to Israel was in January 2020.

In the summer, the Russian head of state, while congratulating Bennett on taking office, also noted that he looked forward to the further development of constructive bilateral cooperation in all directions. On July 5, Putin and Bennett held their first phone conversation.