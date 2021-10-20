World community to recognize Taliban if they rise to expectations — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The government created by the movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) will be recognized when they rise to the expectations of the world community, special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry’s second Asian department Zamir Kabulov told the media on Wednesday.

When asked if the question of the Taliban’s recognition had been brought up at the Moscow format talks, Kabulov answered in the affirmative.

"Naturally, yes. No way of sidestepping it," he remarked.

"It goes without saying that this moment will come some day, but it will come, as everybody told the Afghan delegation, when the Taliban begins to meet most of the world community’s expectations concerning human rights issues and the government’s inclusiveness," Kabulov said.

The Taliban movement launched a massive operation for establishing control of Afghanistan after the United States last spring declared its troop pullout. On August 15, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The radicals entered Kabul without encountering any resistance. On September 6, the movement declared it had established control of the whole of the country’s territory and the next day, on September 7 it announced the composition of an interim government, whose legitimacy has not been recognized by any country yet.