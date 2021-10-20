Putin will not fly to Glasgow for climate conference, but Russia will be represented there

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not participate in the climate conference in Glasgow in person, but the Russian side will be represented there, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, (Putin) will not fly to Glasgow either," he said. "The Russian side will be [represented at the conference], of course, we are in contact with the organizers, which is why we will tell how it will be [organized] later," Peskov added.

"We should understand the format, in which it will be possible to speak at the videoconference, at which moment and so on. There are many factors here that we have to discuss with the organizers," he said when asked whether the Russian leader would speak at the climate conference himself.

"The issues that will be considered in Glasgow are the priorities in our international policy now," the spokesman noted.

Glasgow will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in November. Russia’s Special Representative for Climate Ruslan Edelgireyev said earlier on Wednesday that he would meet US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry at the conference in Glasgow.