UN should play main role in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, top diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The global community should activate its efforts in providing humanitarian and financial aid to Afghanistan, a key role in providing humanitarian assistance to that country should be played by the United Nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, opening the third session of the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"We are certain that the time has come to mobilize the resources of the global community in order to provide effective financial, economic and humanitarian aid to Kabul, including in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis and cut migration flows," he noted.

"We are confident that the central coordinating role in the consolidation of international efforts on the Afghan track should be played by the United Nations. I hope that the collective appeal of the Moscow-format member states to the leadership and all UN members made public following the results of the meeting today will be heard and in the foreseeable future we will receive the corresponding positive reaction," the Russian top diplomat added. According to him, Moscow expects a responsible attitude toward Afghan citizens from Western countries whose presence in Afghanistan led to the country’s difficult situation. "It is very timely for the West not only to provide humanitarian aid in its traditional form but also to assist in paying salaries to such socially significant categories of residents as doctors, teachers," he explained.

The Russian top diplomat emphasized that the established new balance of forces in Afghanistan does not have any alternatives for the foreseeable future. He noted that at the same time the absence of the official recognition on the global arena, problems in socio-economic and financial spheres, humanitarian challenges that the new Afghan government had encountered, indicate that the current situation in the country cannot yet be seen as stable. "Numerous terrorist groups try to take advantage of this, above all, the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), which again try to rear their heads, committing provocative brutal forays in very different parts of the country. Unfortunately, the issue of drug production in Afghanistan remains pressing. Nowadays, there is a real threat of terrorist and drug activity masked as migrant flows spilling over to the territories of neighboring countries. In this context, we, understandably, are concerned with the Central Asian direction. The counteraction to the aforementioned threats of Afghanistan and the region surrounding it just as the threats that are projected to the other regions of the world demands an adequate timely response both inside the country and on the part of external partners," the Russian foreign minister pointed out.

The reports of the deteriorating living conditions of ordinary Afghans cause serious alarm, the top diplomat noted. "Experts do not exclude the aggravation of the humanitarian situation related to the inability of a significant part of the Afghan population to ensure a balanced sustenance for themselves," he noted. Moscow hopes that during the talks the Afghan delegation will report on the current situation in Afghanistan’s humanitarian sphere, he added.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government that hasn’t yet been officially recognized by any country.