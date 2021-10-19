Climate agenda to become basis for expansion of Russia-US economic ties, says Deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The climate agenda could serve as a basis for expanding economic ties between Russia and the United States, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said in a live broadcast of the Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"They have a certain set of stereotypes against our country, which is probably the biggest problem. Those stereotypes should be broken. This is huge, serious work that should be done some day. We believe further expansion of economic, trade ties could be a trigger here, and the work on the climate agenda and the challenges that the whole world is facing today due to obvious climate changes, may serve as such a uniting basis," he said.

Earlier reports said that Overchuk headed the Russian delegation at traditional autumn sessions of governing bodies of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB). He also had bilateral talks with high-ranked officials of the US administration.