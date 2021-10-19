Senior Russian official praises meetings in Washington as ‘very professional’

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has described the discussions he held with US officials during his visit to Washington as professional.

"There was no arrogance. It was an absolutely normal discussion, with no lecturing or moralizing. [It was] very professional," he said on the Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Tuesday. "The way I see it, they sought clarity on certain questions. They wanted to understand our position on these issues, and I believe they were very sincere. We provided our explanations concerning matters they would like to be clarified. We put some things on the backburner to work on them after getting back home."

Overchuk led Russia’s delegation at the customary autumn sessions of the governing bodies of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Also, he held bilateral talks with high-ranking US administration officials, including White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

At the meetings, Overchuk said, the Americans pressed forward with asserting their interests first and foremost, "which is only normal". Similarly, Russia defended its own interests. He added that each meeting lasted for an hour and more. Both sides sought to discuss as many questions as possible.

The Russian delegation had no problems with obtaining US visas.

"We went there on business for meetings at an international institution. As far as I know, we had no visa problems with visiting the World Bank," he explained.