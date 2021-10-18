Russia to study reports of incidents with instructors, should CAR present any — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 18. /TASS/. Russia is ready to study reports of rumored violations committed by its instructors in the Central African Republic, should the country’s authorities present any such evidence, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Anna Yevstigneyeva, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.

"Any possible cases of violations of international law and human rights must be investigated by the national authorities. We have established a tight dialogue of mutual respect with them. If we have any information from the law enforcement agencies of the Central African Republic about concrete incidents, it will be thoroughly studied," Yevstigneyeva said.

During his statement at the UN Security Council, the Central African Republic’s President Faustin Archange Touadera said nothing about any "crimes" allegedly committed by Russian instructors, which some Western diplomats mentioned at the meeting. On the contrary, he appreciated their contribution to strengthening security in the country.