Russia-US dialogue on cybersecurity begins to yield results — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The contacts between Russia and the United States on cybersecurity have begun to bring real results, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told TASS on Monday.

"The Geneva summit was a starting point for resetting the bilateral dialogue between the experts of our countries on the issues of cybersecurity. Several rounds of specialized inter-agency consultations have already been held as a follow-up of the agreements reached by the Russian and US presidents," the high-ranking diplomat said.

"These professional contacts that are focused on the most essential threats in the IT sphere are beginning to yield real and practical results," he emphasized.

Mutual steps that Moscow and Washington are taking in this sphere "undoubtedly create pre-requisites for strengthening security, stability and predictability of the cyberspace both bilaterally and globally," Syromolotov said.

"This fully corresponds to the spirit of a statement by the Russian leader of September 25, 2020 on a comprehensive program of measures for restoring Russian-US cooperation in the field of international IT security," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.