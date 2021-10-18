Russia ready for dialogue with US on counter-terror upon sides’ equal interest — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Moscow is open for a constructive dialogue with Washington on the war on terror only on the condition that both sides have an equal interest, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told TASS on Monday.

Washington earlier used a far-fetched pretext to unilaterally suspend specialized counter-terror meetings as part of a high-level dialogue under the aegis of the diplomatic agencies of Russia and the United States that "were held in Vienna and were useful for both sides," the high-ranking Russian diplomat pointed out.

"For our part, we are ready for professional and mutually beneficial discussions but only given equal interest. The necessity for this dialogue cannot be greater for us than for our overseas partners," he added.

The Russian and US special services have not ceased their contacts, he pointed out.

"They continue these contacts on a regular basis. We believe that the relevant work must not be stopped and cannot be made dependent on the political situation," the Russian deputy foreign minister stressed.