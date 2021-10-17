West blames Russia for rising gas prices because it cannot admit mistakes - Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Western politicians cannot admit their mistakes, which resulted in the increase in gas prices, choosing to demonize Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

"They made a blunder. They hoped for wind generation, but the wind was over. For several months there was no wind. They hoped for the spot market, and the spot market moved to a more expensive space," Peskov stated.

"And they cannot plead [guilty] as they are politicians, then they can be dismissed. Thus, it is better to demonize someone. Who is better to be demonized? A huge oriental bear, that is, [our country]," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Gas prices in Europe have been climbing for several months amid the low storage and a record increase in demand in Asia. On October 6, the value of the November TTF futures at a gas hub in the Netherlands exceeded $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters on the ICE exchange, setting a new all-time high, after which it began to decline.