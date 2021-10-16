Climate change issue may be on agenda of Russia-US cooperation - Russia’s deputy PM

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. A fight to prevent the global climate change threat may be the issue of cooperation between Russia and the United States and both countries’ ministries will start work in this direction, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told journalists following his visit to Washington.

"This threat [of the climate change] may really serve as a tool to unite efforts of all countries, including Russia and the United States, in order to tackle the global warming," he said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements regarding hydrocarbon neutrality level before 2060 was welcomed and voiced at every meeting," Overchuk said.

The Russian deputy prime minister arrived in the American capital on Thursday to head Russia’s delegation at the autumn session of Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington.

Overchuk held meetings with Word Bank Group President David Malpass, US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.