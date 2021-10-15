Visit of Serbian President to Russia in the works, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. A visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Russia is being prepared, the Kremlin will announce the exact dates in due course, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday.

Earlier, the Serbian president stated that he was planning to discuss the gas price for Serbia with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during a face-to-face meeting on November 25.

"Yes, Vucic’s visit to Russia is being prepared. We will report the exact dates in a timely fashion," the Kremlin official said in response to questions on whether such a meeting was indeed being planned and whether it will take place during the Serbian leader’s visit to Russia.

On October 6, the Serbian president said that he would ask Putin for help amid the energy crisis. On October 10, following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Serbian leader said that he addressed the Russian president with a request for an affordable gas price. It was reported earlier that Serbia had been discussing with Russia freezing the gas price at the level of $270 per 1,000 cubic meters for six months in 2022.

On October 7, at a meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee on trade, economic and scientific-technical cooperation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov stated that he hoped to conclude a long-term contract on gas deliveries from Russia to Serbia before the end of 2021.