Putin highlights CIS potential for resolving problems in Eurasia

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 15. /TASS/. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has a huge opportunity to contribute to the settlement of issues existing in the Eurasian space, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the CIS summit on Friday.

"We are ready for close coordination on the burning issues of the regional and international agenda. I am convinced that the CIS member states have great potential in terms of helping to solve existing problems in the Eurasian space, jointly confronting challenges, threats to security and stability in our common region," the Russian President said.

In his speech, Putin also touched upon the topic of preserving the memory of the common victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). He expressed gratitude to the Commonwealth partners for supporting the initiatives put forward by Russia on international platforms to preserve the historical truth and counter the glorification of Nazism in all its manifestations.

"I am convinced that we should continue to act in solidarity, defending the memory of the feat of our peoples, of the losses we all suffered, everything all our peoples sacrificed for the victory over Nazism," the Russian President concluded.