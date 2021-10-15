Taliban losing their anti-terrorist potential — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) is losing its anti-terrorist potential in Afghanistan due to a shortage of resources, Alexander Sternik, director of the Russian interior ministry’s third CIS countries department, said on Friday.

"Today, according to reports from our foreign missions, the Taliban begin to lose anti-terrorist potential because of money shortages and a series of quite high-profile, painful terror attacks proves this," he said at a special session on the topic "Afghanistan in the system of regional relations" at the MGIMO-University.

"Responsibility has been claimed by the outlawed group Islamic State, dozens of its militants have been released from prisons in recent months," he said. "You know it only too well that the agenda of these radical and extremist groups goes far beyond Afghanistan.

The special session on Afghanistan is being held as part of the 13th Convent of the Russian International Studies Association on the 30th anniversary of new Russia’s foreign policy.