Russia to send humanitarian aid to Cuba before year’s end, Deputy PM’s office says

HAVANA, October 13. /TASS/. Russian authorities will send at least one batch of humanitarian aid to Cuba before the year’s end, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov reported who is in Cuba on a working visit on the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia will continue to provide aid to its strategic partner and before the end of the year another batch of humanitarian aid will be sent to Cuba. Russia delivered several batches of humanitarian aid to Cuba during the pandemic. These are food products, as well as basic necessities and medicines, artificial lung ventilators, oxygen stations and other items," the statement said.

On Tuesday, the Russian deputy prime minister met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas. During the meetings, the issues of boosting trade and economic cooperation between the countries were discussed as well as the ways of the further development of joint projects on Cuban territory.